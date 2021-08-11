Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 AM MST. * At 611 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Olberg, Bapchule, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Blackwater, Seville, Sacaton, Santan and Ak-Chin Village. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
