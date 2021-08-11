Cancel
FEC complaint filed against Rep. Buddy Carter for spending advertising money outside his district

Savannah Morning News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic Party of Georgia has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging illegal campaign spending by 1st District Congressman Buddy Carter. The complaint centers around a statewide advertisement aired by Carter during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The commercial derides baseball’s “catering to cancel culture” by pulling the All-Star game out of Atlanta following the passage of Georgia’s controversial voting bill, S.B. 202.

