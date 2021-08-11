Cancel
Chicago, IL

Tasha shares new single “Lake Superior,” announces North American tour

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago artist Tasha is preparing the follow-up to her debut album, Alone at Last, which she released in 2018 via Father/Daughter Records. We heard "Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?" earlier this year, and now she's shared another new single, "Lake Superior," which has beautiful orchestration augmenting the intimate vocals and guitar. "I think this song is my way of being there for my mom and telling her I’m there for her, even if it’s a few years too late." Tasha says of the track, which you can watch the video for below.

