Pipefy Announces GDPR and LGDP Compliance

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo-Code Business Process Management Platform Certified in GDPR and LGDP. Pipefy, the no-code workflow automation platform that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, announced that it is fully compliant with the rules mandated by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the European Union’s new regulatory framework for data privacy and protection as well as Lei Geral de Protecao de Dados (LGDP), Brazil’s data privacy law that was modeled after that of the EU. The company will comply with the GDPR and LGDP across all their worldwide clients, to preserve and secure all personal data.

