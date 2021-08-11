Empowering decision-makers: The decision-maker-led approach to Implementation Research for strengthening immunization programs and services in LMICs

A recent supplement published by Health Research Policy and Systems called “Decision-Maker Led Implementation Research for Immunization” highlights studies undertaken in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) across Africa and Asia as part of an initiative by the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research (the Alliance) at the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with funding from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. In this initiative, decision-makers were engaged to lead research studies that aimed to strengthen the implementation of immunization programs and services in their countries. Based on our experience, we believe that there is much potential for the engagement of decision-makers in implementation research. This engagement is important so that research can be used to inform the implementation of programs and services to achieve better health outcomes, such as increases in immunization coverage, and become a routine part of decision-making processes (a concept we refer to as the “embedding” of research).