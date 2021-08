What do you make of the news that Niall Huggins could be headed to Sunderland on a permanent basis?. Through It All Together: Personally I’m a little disappointed as I would be keeping him around for one more year, or sending him out on loan. Currently our u23s left-back is Liam McCarron and I have Huggins ahead of him in that role - but if the time has come for him to play some first team football then this looks like a good move for him.