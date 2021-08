Come watch the 2021 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning in person next season. Single-game tickets go online at 10am next Thursday (Aug 19th). Dom ranked all 31 NHL teams based on their overall contract efficiency. Basically, which GM is best at managing a clean cap sheet and are finding value for their money. After the first 10 teams (of which the Lightning are top-7) it’s pretty much a fight to not have big, dead contracts on the books, or completely washed players on big deals. Thankfully, the Lightning have neither, hence why they’re so high up.