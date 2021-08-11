Drag queens Jodie Harsh and Bimini to host Radio 1 shows

Bing bang bong! Sing sang song! And, in fact, ding dang dong, even! RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., which had an absolutely stellar second season just earlier this very year, announced its season-three cast of queens today. Among the names, which are all bawdy, punny, or glam, is one contestant that stands out: Victoria Scone. Because among all of the popular reality drag competition’s many franchises, Scone will be the show’s first cis female competitor. In her “Meet the Queens” video, Scone describes herself as “Cardiff’s camp cabaret disco diva.” She promises a bit of Barbra, some Donna Summer, and Cardiff’s own Shirley Bassey in her act, and says she aspires to be “the evil queen in a panto.” Oh, British queens. Always so British.
Comments / 0