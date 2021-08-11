Cancel
Drag queens Jodie Harsh and Bimini to host Radio 1 shows

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrag queens Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce, Lawrence Chaney and Jodie Harsh will host their very own shows on Radio 1's first-ever "drag day." They'll join DJs Arielle Free, Clara Amfo, Dean McCullough and Charlie Hedges for the one day take-over on Saturday 21 August. Bimini described it as a "dream...

Rupaul
Clara Amfo
#Drag Queens#Radio Station#Radio 1#Bbcr1#Twitter Throughout#House#British#Dance Anthems#Radio 1 Newsbeat
