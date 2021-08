A man is drenched by a firefighting helicopter as it tries to extinguish a forest fire in Turkey, which as been ravaged by hundreds of wildfires since late July. Mehmet Guzel, a Pamukkale University staff member, went to the fire in the Kurtluca neighborhood of Denizli on Aug. 14, along with other villagers. While waiting for the authorities, they filled their tractor-trailers with water and rushed to the forest to try to put out the flames.