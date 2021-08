Is it gross to swim in the Erie Canal in Rome? Is it completely normal? Let's share what local Romans think about it. Growing up here in the Rome and Westmoreland area, my Dad always told me never to go in the water at the Canal. He claimed it was disgusting, full of waste, I would get sick, you name it. During Canal Fest this last summer, I saw people swimming in it. I didn't know what to think, after spending a lifetime thinking the water wasn't the greatest. Sure, I've seen people boating, I've been boating on the canal......but I've never been in the water.