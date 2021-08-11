Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Purchase applications rebound for the first time in nearly a month

By Spencer Lee
nationalmortgagenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurchase and refinance applications both registered weekly gains and recovered from recent declines, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index — a measure of loan-application volume determined through a weekly survey of MBA members — increased 2.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis for the period ending August 6. The unadjusted index also showed a 3% uptick. The seasonally adjusted application numbers fell 11.5% below the mark posted the same week last year.

www.nationalmortgagenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Price Index#Mba#Fha#Homeowners#Corelogic#Veterans Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Businessprobuilder.com

Two Possibilities for Inflation and Potential Impacts on Home Prices

Predictions for the future of inflation and housing prices are split into two camps: transitory and persistent. Consumers and firms are worried about inflation and its effects on housing prices, says John Burns Real Estate Consulting, and those who see the future going transitory see inflation as temporary. Those in the persistent camp say there will be some permanent inflation due to long-term trends. The Federal Reserve and the Biden administration reside in team transitory where inflation could end up pushing prices up, then having them tumble, pushing prices up and keeping them there, or home prices gradually and slowly rise.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Housing starts tumble in July due to choked supply lines

Housing starts in the U.S. fell 7.0% in July compared to the prior month, an indication that construction supply lines are still choked and near record-high home prices are shutting out scores of buyers. The U.S. Commerce Department‘s Census Bureau said housing starts dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Soaring Prices Force Prospective Vacation-Home Buyers to Reconsider

Demand for primary home purchases fell by 4% year over year in July, marking the first time the growth rate for second-home demand fell behind that of primary homes since April 2020. Soaring home prices is forcing some prospective second-home buyers to reconsider their plans. As of June, home prices were up 25% to record highs, but have since begun to plateau.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

NAHB: Builder Confidence Declined to 75 in August

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reported the housing market index (HMI) was at 75, down from 80 in July. Any number above 50 indicates that more builders view sales conditions as good than poor. From the NAHB: Builder Confidence at 13-Month Low on Higher Material Costs, Home Prices.
Real EstateKOMO News

Good news for anyone planning to refinance their mortgage

The two mortgage giants, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have dropped a special fee put in place during the pandemic to cover expected losses—which turned out to be less than expected. The fee—50-basis points—was charged to lenders, but it was typically passed along to borrowers, driving up refinancing costs. According...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

10 Metros Where Sellers are Dropping Home Prices

Many sellers took advantage of the lack of for-sale inventory, upping their home prices and seeing those numbers go even higher with bidding wars. But now, the market has begun to shift and some sellers are realizing their big price tags might be pushing it, even in a highly competitive market. Realtor.com says while many homes continue to receive multiple offers, others are not and have cut their prices. About 45 out of the largest 300 metros in the country posted an increase in the number of price cuts. The top three cities with the highest share of price cuts are Des Moines, Midland, TX, and Toledo. Read more to see the full list.
Real EstateInternational Business Times

Homebuyer Sentiment Falls Sharply In August Due To Rising Prices

Single-family home buying sentiment fell 5 points in August down to 75, its lowest point in over a year, according to the National Association of Home Builders. The decline was caused by construction costs, supply shortages, and rising home prices. It marks the steepest drop in home buying sentiment since July 2020.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Mortgage Forbearance Rates: Largest Drop in a Month

Mortgage forbearances decreased by 14 basis points from 3.40% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.26% as of Aug. 8, 2021, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. That leaves an estimated 1.6 million homeowners in forbearance plans. – Fannie Mae...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreased to 3.26 Percent

Based on the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 14 basis points from 3.40% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.26% as of August 8, 2021. According to MBA's estimate, 1.6 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

New Home Purchase Mortgage Applications Decreased in July

Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for July 2021 show mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 27.4% compared from a year ago. Compared to June 2021, applications decreased by 4%. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns. “Mortgage applications for new home...
Sciencenationalmortgagenews.com

Candor raises $12.5M to build autonomous mortgage underwriting science

Candor Technology announced on Wednesday that it closed $12.5 million in a Series A fundraise, led by early-growth capital firm Arthur Ventures. The new round brought total investments for the lending technology company — which uses machine intelligence to power its mortgage underwriting platform — to $13.9 million with its previous debt financing closed at $1.4 million in October 2020, according to Crunchbase.
Real EstateDaily Journal of Commerce

Housing construction slumps 7 percent in July to 1.53 million units

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home construction fell by 7 percent in July as homebuilders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds. The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the slowest pace since April but was 2.5 precent higher than a year ago.
Real EstateCFO.com

U.S. Housing Starts Decline 7% in July

Construction of U.S. homes fell more than expected in July as the housing market continued to struggle with high supply costs and home prices. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that housing starts dropped 7.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would decline to a rate of 1.600 million units.
Real EstateWNCY

U.S. mortgage applications drop as mortgage rates edge above 3% -MBA

(Reuters) – Mortgage applications declined last week, especially for refinancing, as mortgage rates rose back over 3% for the first time in about a month. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages inched up to 3.06% from 2.99% in the week ending Aug. 13. The seasonally adjusted market index tracking mortgage applications fell 3.9% from a week earlier, reflecting a 5.3% decrease in applications to refinance existing loans.
Real EstatePosted by
CandysDirt

Single-Family Housing Starts Falter as Worry Over Inventory Woes Increase

Just as the nation was starting to catch its breath in this crazy housing market, a dip in housing starts might cause another squeeze on inventory. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department released a report showing an increase in building permits after three consecutive months of falling short. However, the sector that posted the rebound was multifamily. So as far as an increase in inventory on the national level contributing to market stabilization, we can sit right back down.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Mortgage Credit Availability Increased in July

Based on a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index, U.S. mortgage credit availability increased in July 2021. The MCAI rose by 0.3 percent to 119.1 in July. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012. The Conventional MCAI increased 0.8 percent, while the Government MCAI was unchanged. Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI increased by 3.8 percent, and the Conforming MCAI fell by 3.2 percent.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Mortgage Locks Fell in July

Drop in mortgage locks tied to surge in home prices. Demand for primary-home purchases fell 4% year over year in July, while the demand for second homes fell 21% — the first time the growth rate for second-home demand fell behind that of primary homes since April 2020, according to a new report from Redfin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy