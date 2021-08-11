Purchase applications rebound for the first time in nearly a month
Purchase and refinance applications both registered weekly gains and recovered from recent declines, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index — a measure of loan-application volume determined through a weekly survey of MBA members — increased 2.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis for the period ending August 6. The unadjusted index also showed a 3% uptick. The seasonally adjusted application numbers fell 11.5% below the mark posted the same week last year.www.nationalmortgagenews.com
