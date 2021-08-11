Rangers Rally Twice Over Mariners, Snap 14-game Road Skid
SEATTLE (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers rallied twice to end their six-game skid overall, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before reliever Spencer Patton blew it. Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bases with no outs. But he struck out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, and Brett Martin got the third out to send the game into extra innings.1460espnyakima.com
