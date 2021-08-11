Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

16 cloth face masks for going back to school

By Elizabeth Wallace
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Face masks are a part of life now for many of us — including our children. And with renewed concerns about the Delta variant, it’s probably a good idea to stock up. While wearing face coverings is not recommended for kids under the age of 2, due to suffocation risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend that children over 2 wear masks when they’re in public and at risk of getting closer than 6 feet to anyone who’s not part of their own household.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

620K+
Followers
92K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Back To School#Behind A Mask#Cloth#Baggu Com#Amazon Com#Crayola#Americares#Triple Layer#Marvel#4 Pack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
EducationPosted by
MassLive.com

Where to buy kids face masks online for back to school shopping with COVID spreading, mask mandates rising

COVID numbers are back on the rise with the Delta variant spreading while parents around the country partake in their annual back to school shopping ritual. With some school systems requiring students, faculty and staff to be masked up when the first bell rings in the 2021-22 school year, many families are looking to buy disposable masks in bulk and washable, reusable cloth masks. Students aren’t alone, either, as many businesses and groups across the state are asking everyone to mask up.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

25 cloth face masks for running errands or returning to the office

Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that we start wearing protective face coverings in public, face masks have become a part of everyday life for most of us. And with renewed concerns about the Delta variant, now’s as good a time as any to find a mask that reflects a little bit of your personality.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Lululemon Face Masks With Adjustable Straps Are Back in Stock

Lululemon face masks are back in stock, and you're going to want to scoop up a few to wear with their iconic workout leggings. Lululemon has two non-medical mask styles to choose from to continue wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cases of the Delta variant. First, the...
ApparelTODAY.com

12 comfortable back-to-work clothes for your return to the office

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. After a year of sweatpants and...
EducationScientific American

Masks Are a Must-Have to Go Back to School during the Delta Variant Surge

Elementary, middle and high schools in the U.S. are opening this month, allowing students to fully attend in person as the country struggles to get back to normal. But open schools have put many parents in an agonizing position. Pediatric hospitalizations for COVID have reached all-time highs in some regions, several governors have banned public school mask mandates, and no vaccines are yet available for children under age 12. And all eyes are on how the march of the Delta variant across the country might affect child safety and disrupt back-to-school plans.
Olympia, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Masks are Back When Kids Go Back This Fall

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says all public, charter and private school teachers and staff must be fully vaccinated or else risk losing their jobs. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Wednesday includes those working at the state's colleges and universities, including coaches. Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, the highest paid state employee, has said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate that is currently in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.
Riverside, CAPosted by
CBS LA

New Shoes, Backpacks, And Face Masks: Students Back For First Day Of Full-Day, In-Person School In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — It’s the first day of school in Riverside, and students are ready with their new shoes, backpacks, and face masks. Most schools across Southern California will reopen full-time and for in-person learning this year, more than 17 months after the coronavirus pandemic shut campuses down. After a year of virtual learning, then hybrid-in-person classes, most students are returning to school, eager for the return of recess and lunch with their friends. (credit: CBS) For kindergarteners, it’s typical to find an unfamiliar classroom, new faces, and a routine that takes some getting used to. But even the big kids returning to...
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

All the Best Back-to-School Clothing Deals to Shop Before Classes Start

Whether you’re looking for the third-grader, eighth-grader or college kid in your life (or you just like taking advantage of those sweet early fall deals for yourself) right now is the best time to start shopping for back to school. It may feel early, but those early-morning bells are just around the corner. Plus, lots of brands have already started their back-to-school sales with major discounts on clothes, bookbags, desk organizers and anything else students might need for a successful first day and beyond. Here, all the back-to-school sale info you need to know, along with some of our top favorite picks to shop now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy