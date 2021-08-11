16 cloth face masks for going back to school

Whether you’re looking for the third-grader, eighth-grader or college kid in your life (or you just like taking advantage of those sweet early fall deals for yourself) right now is the best time to start shopping for back to school. It may feel early, but those early-morning bells are just around the corner. Plus, lots of brands have already started their back-to-school sales with major discounts on clothes, bookbags, desk organizers and anything else students might need for a successful first day and beyond. Here, all the back-to-school sale info you need to know, along with some of our top favorite picks to shop now.