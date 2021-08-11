PSA: FEMA will send an Emergency Alert Test to your iPhone today

BOSTON (CBS) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its national emergency alert systems Thursday afternoon. It will be sent to phones, TVs and radios at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will last a full minute. The wireless alert will be sent to those who’ve opted-in on their phones to receive test messages. FEMA said this is just part of its regular testing. For more information, or to learn to how to opt-in, click here.