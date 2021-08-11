Downbeach events heat up as summer winds down

With thoughts of back to school shopping and returning to a less-fevered pace, events in the Downbeach area are heating up for late summer fun. This weekend, the Margate Community Church will be holding its popular Arts and Crafts Show on church grounds. The show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 on the lawn surrounding the stately brick church. The event was not held last year due to COVID-19, but this year, favorite vendors return. The church is located at 8900 Ventnor Avenue at Thurlow Avenue in the Parkway section.