Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

38-year-old fatally shot as her daughter fought with a man over a gun, Arlington police say

By Catherine Marfin
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 38-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday at an apartment complex in Arlington after her daughter got in an fight with a man over a gun, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call just after 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Cottoncreek Drive and found the woman, whose name was not released, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 4

Community Policy