38-year-old fatally shot as her daughter fought with a man over a gun, Arlington police say
A 38-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday at an apartment complex in Arlington after her daughter got in an fight with a man over a gun, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call just after 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Cottoncreek Drive and found the woman, whose name was not released, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 4