Brooksville board members debate city's future

Editor's note: Withlacoochee Roofus is a snappish cur of questionable lineage and rapier-like wit, a stray mongrel who calls Hernando County home. A common-sense cracker raised on the banks of the iconic river, Roofus uses his big, floppy ears to eavesdrop on inside tips and canine nose for news to sniff out scoops two-legged scribes miss. He seeks to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable”by provoking debate about what kind of county we want to create.