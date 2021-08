The cold weather meant more energy was transported, while the German utility has also made cost savings in the retail businesses. German utility E.ON reported adjusted first-half earnings (Ebit) in its core businesses of €2.4bn ($2.8bn), an increase of 26% year on year, while adjusted net income of €1.8bn was 86% higher. Sales rose by €2.4bn year on year to €33bn. Adjusted Ebit for the whole group was up 45%, at $3.2bn. The company, as a nuclear power plant operator, benefited financially from an agreement with the government on power sales following the decision to close the plants down by next year.