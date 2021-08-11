Cancel
Belmont Bridge project virtual information session tonight

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Utilities have started to be moved as construction has begun on the new Belmont Bridge project… and the city has a virtual public information session on what you can expect to see happening in coming months. City Communications Director Brian Wheeler says a lot of homes and businesses are along corridors leading to the bridge, and they need information. The information session starts at 6 o’clock this evening, and Wheeler says project team members will share about the upcoming construction activities and timeline.

