Belmont Bridge project virtual information session tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Utilities have started to be moved as construction has begun on the new Belmont Bridge project… and the city has a virtual public information session on what you can expect to see happening in coming months. City Communications Director Brian Wheeler says a lot of homes and businesses are along corridors leading to the bridge, and they need information. The information session starts at 6 o’clock this evening, and Wheeler says project team members will share about the upcoming construction activities and timeline.cvillecountry.com
Comments / 0