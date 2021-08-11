Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Floor & Decor Holdings

investing.com
 8 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings on Wednesday, setting a price target of $140, which is approximately 15.71% above the present share price of $120.99. Fadem expects Floor & Decor Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Floor#Flooring#Wells Fargo Lrb#Wfc#Fadem#06 30 2021#Tipranks Com#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Think the Market Is Headed for a Crash? Then Consider Buying These 5 Defensive Stocks

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions might precipitate a stock market correction in the near term. So, we think investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against market declines could do worse than bet on UnitedHealth (UNH), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Their consistent dividend-payout histories and stable earnings make these stocks defensive plays. So, let’s pore over these names.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, rising inflation, and the geopolitical tensions related to the collapse of the Afghan government are fueling significant stock market volatility. Because rising inflation and a likely slowdown in economic growth due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases are raising concerns over the potential for a market correction in the near term, many investors are now looking to hedge their portfolios.
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Drops On Shelving Decision To End Personal Credit Lines

Investing.com – Wells Fargo stock (NYSE: WFC ) dipped 0.4% on Thursday after the lender decided to keep personal credit lines open for customers who actively used them or want to reactivate old ones. In doing so, the bank reversed its earlier decision to close down the revolving credit lines....
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Hold Rating for Marriott International

Berenberg Bank analyst Stuart Gordon maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $130, which is approximately 0.00% below the present share price of $130. Gordon expects Marriott International to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

American bank Wells Fargo go crypto

Wells Fargo files for Bitcoin fund with SEC. Wells Fargo President revealed Bank would begin crypto service back in May. Several other American crypto firm begin offering crypto services. Top-tier American bank Wells Fargo has finally filed with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) to float its own designated Bitcoin...
Stocksinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Summit Materials

Berenberg Bank analyst Daniel Wang maintained a Buy rating on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $40, which is approximately 18.03% above the present share price of $33.89. Wang expects Summit Materials to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Bloom Energy

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on Thursday, setting a price target of $25, which is approximately 22.25% above the present share price of $20.45. The current consensus among 6 TipRanks analysts is for a Moderate Buy rating of shares in Bloom...
Stocksinvesting.com

Macy’s Wows With Higher Guidance, Restored Dividend, Buyback

Investing.com – Macy’s stock (NYSE:M) climbed nearly 8% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the department store operator raised its outlook. The stock also got a boost from the reinstatement of its quarterly dividend of 15 cents a share and a $500 million share buyback program. Macy’s sees 2021 net sales...
Marketsinvesting.com

Victoria’s Secret Falls, Bath & Body Up Following First Earnings After Split

Investing.com – Victoria’s Secret stock fell 4% while Bath Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Works surged 7% as the two retailers reported their first earnings following their separation. Both companies were earlier part of L Brands, but Victoria’s Secret was spun off earlier this month. Victoria’s Secret is valued at $6.57 billion...
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget Root Inc., Buy These 3 Insurance Stocks Instead

Personal insurance provider Root (ROOT) is suffering depressed profit margins due to rising costs and intense competition. However, the global insurance industry is recovering, bolstered by rising demand. Thus, fundamentally sound insurance companies Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), AXIS Capital Holdings (AXS), and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) could be better bets now. Read on.Technology-based personal insurance company Root, Inc. (ROOT) has been facing operational challenges due to rising costs and intense competition. Despite a 19.1% rise in direct earned premiums in its fiscal second quarter (ended June 30), the company failed to generate profits. Its adjusted gross loss came in at $4 million, down from a $16 million gross profit generated in the prior-year quarter. ROOT’s financials are expected to remain under pressure in the near term. Analysts expect its revenues to decline 59.7% year-over-year to $65.90 million in the third quarter (ending September 2021), while its EPS is expected to remain negative until at least 2022. The stock has lost 62.9% in price year-to-date.
Retailinvesting.com

Ross Stores Flags Pandemic, Supply Chain Woes Ahead; Shares Fall

Investing.com - Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reported Thursday second-quarter results that beat expectations, but the retailer also flagged supply chain woes and the Delta variant as potential drags on growth ahead. Ross Stores shares lost 5% in after-hours trade following the report. Ross Stores announced earnings per share of $1.39 on...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Warren Buffett Sold Too Early

Two of the bank stocks that Buffett looks like he sold too early are Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs has hit new all-time highs and now trades for more than $400 per share. Buffett sold most of his stake in the investment bank when it traded between $138 and $250.
Marketsinvesting.com

Does Recent IPO Company Beauty Health Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) went public through a SPAC deal on May 6, following which the stock has gained in double-digits. However, with mixed financials and anticipated negative consequences of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge, is SKIN an ideal addition to one’s portfolio? Read more to find out.The HydraFacial® Company went public on May 6 through a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The combined company was renamed The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.10 billion.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Wells Fargo Files to Launch a Bitcoin Fund

The US multinational banking giant Wells Fargo has filed with the SEC to register a Bitcoin fund. A few months after dabbling with the idea of getting on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, Wells Fargo has filed documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a designated Bitcoin fund. According...
StocksInvestorPlace

Why This Dip in Wells Fargo Shares Is a Buy

Stocks got bloodied on Tuesday, sure, but there is a silver lining to the selling. Companies that recently saw their share prices notch new highs, like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), now have tempting buy-the-dip setups. Today I’ll share why bank stocks remain healthy and how to capitalize on WFC stock. When...
Stocksinvesting.com

Mizuho Securities Stick to Their Hold Rating for Coinbase Global

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Hold rating on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global on Wednesday, setting a price target of $220, which is approximately 12.28% below the present share price of $250.8. Dolev expects Coinbase Global to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.77 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Benchmark Co. Stick to Their Buy Rating for Regeneron

Benchmark Co. analyst Aydin Huseynov maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) on Friday, setting a price target of $636, which is approximately 1.77% below the present share price of $647.44. Huseynov expects Regeneron to post earnings per share (EPS) of $29.51 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksinvesting.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Rexnord

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $68, which is approximately 14.79% above the present share price of $59.24. Blair expects Rexnord to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy