Veterans picnic to be held in Dorchester County

All military veterans from throughout Dorchester County and surrounding counties are invited to an event organized to honor military services and sacrifice. The free picnic honoring all veterans will be held on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is being hosted by The Upper Dorchester County Veterans Services Team. The picnic will be held at the new Davis-Bailey Park in St George, the park near the Dorchester County Courthouse.