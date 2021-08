BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Wednesday, lanes approaching either side of the Edmondson Avenue Bridge in West Baltimore will be closed for paving and milling work, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday. Daily closures will occur in lanes approaching the bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work, possibly leading to congestion and delays. The city will place signs to warn drivers and traffic flagging personnel will help motorists and pedestrians through the site.