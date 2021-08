You hate to see it....ya really do. You probably made a lot of late-night memories here before. It looks like Louie's Texas Hots on Transit Road in Depew is getting ready to close its doors. The location on Transit Road will be closing and Popeye's will be taking over, apparently. At least, they are in the beginning stages of a deal. To be fair, the husband of the owner of the Louie's Texas location, says that "nothing is final" on Facebook.