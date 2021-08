If business owners are upset about the city of Philadelphia reintroducing restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, then they have company in Mayor Jim Kenney. The city will mandate either mask-wearing or proof of vaccination status for indoor businesses starting Thursday at midnight, Kenney and acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The new restriction, different from last year's due to the availability of the vaccine, comes in response to case numbers doubling three times in the past month.