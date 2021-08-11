Michael B. Jordan Plays a Soldier and Father in Denzel Washington's 'A Journal for Jordan' Trailer
The film is based on the memoir “A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy. It follows the real-life story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, played by Jordan, who writes letters to his newborn son, also named Jordan, while he’s overseas. King was killed in Iraq in 2006, when his son was jus seven months old, but his wife Canedy, played in the movie by Chanté Adams, keeps all the poignant letters in a book for their son.www.seattlepi.com
