Wellness Wednesday: Break Free Festival’s Glow in the Dark Dance Party Features Las Vegas DJ

This years Psycho Las Vegas Festival is suffering from the current state of the world. This celebration of all things heavy in sin city will take place August 2o-22 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Psycho has grown steadily, in scope, over the last few years but as with everything else, its growth was interrupted by last years global pandemic, and as the uncertainty continues, travel continues to be a sticking point for a lot of bands. Satyricon, Mayhem, and now Emperor have dropped off of the bill along with Mgla. Organizers for the festival are not exactly optimistic about their chances of getting other bands from overseas to this year’s festival siting visa backlogs and travel bans to the US. Watain, Crippled Black Phoenix, Cult of Fire, and Psychlona are still trying to make the festival but for them, things are still up in the air.