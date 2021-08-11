Hugh Jackman Still Done Playing Wolverine, Officially Shoots Down MCU Rumors
Last month, Hugh Jackman got Marvel fans in a tizzy when he posted some artwork of Wolverine by digital artist Boss Logic to his Instagram stories, followed by a photo of him with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Fans took this to mean that Jackman was hinting at the mutant’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, while making the press rounds for the upcoming movie Reminiscence, the actor confirmed that no such plan is in the works.www.slashfilm.com
