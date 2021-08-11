Hugh Jackman Still Done Playing Wolverine, Officially Shoots Down MCU Rumors

Hugh Jackman is getting a skin biopsy and took a minute to warn fans about getting regular skin checks, and wearing plenty of sunscreen. In the video, Hugh Jackman shares the following with fans: "Hey guys, I just want to let you know: I went to see Lisa and Trevor my amazing dermatologists and doctors, and they saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy and getting it checked, so if you see a shot of me with this one do not freak out, thank you for your concern, I'll let you know what's going on, but I think it's probably fine."