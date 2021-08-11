Cancel
Movies

Tom Hardy “Would Do Anything” For His Venom to Meet Spider-Man

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong comic fans, this been one of the bigger questions hanging over the head of Sony’s emerging Venom franchise. How much sense does it make for the symbiote to have an origin story completely divorced from Spider-Man? In terms of the source material, it’s a valid question. The real-world answer, on the other hand, is a little more banal than that: It’s about corporate rights issues! But that doesn’t mean there aren’t interested parties trying to solve that problem, as Tom Hardy himself makes clear in a recent interview.

Tom Holland
Tom Hardy
#Venom#Esquire Hardy#Mcu#Marvel#Spumc
