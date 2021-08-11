Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Thomas College joins growing list of Maine schools requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff this fall

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMrtm_0bOUD4tI00

Thomas College is reversing its policy on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, announcing Wednesday the college will now require all in-person students, staff, and faculty to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for the upcoming fall semester.

The private college, which is in Waterville, announced in July that there would be no vaccine mandate for students or staff this fall, though college President Laurie Lachance strongly encouraged Thomas community members to get vaccinated. But amid increasing COVID-19 case rates across Maine, Lachance said the college is now mandating the vaccine for all those who will be on campus in person this fall.

“Given that incidence rates have risen dramatically in our region and state and given the deeper understanding that even vaccinated people can get and spread the virus, we simply have no choice but to take the steps to protect the people we care about the most – each individual in our Thomas family,” Lachance said in a statement.

Lachance said the decision was made after consulting with the Maine CDC, MaineGeneral, and the college’s Board of Trustees.

“If we are to end this pandemic, we must do everything in our power to be nimble and make choices that protect each other the best that we can with the information at our disposal,” she said.

Students planning to attend classes on campus as well as all faculty and staff must be partially or fully vaccinated before arriving on campus and no later than August 31, according to the college. Vaccination cards to the college—health center for students and human resources department for staff—to verify their vaccination status.

The college says students who are partially vaccinated when they arrive on campus will be required to wear masks indoors and undergo routine testing until they are fully vaccinated.

Limited vaccination exemptions will be made.

Click here to read more about Thomas College's vaccine policy.

The University of Maine System had said they would be holding off on mandating vaccination until the vaccines were given full U.S. FDA approval, but last week announced the system would not wait for the approval . UMaine System students and staff who plan to attend in-person this fall will now be required to verify their fully vaccinated status by August 20.

Maine colleges requiring the vaccine this fall:


Comments / 1

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Waterville, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
City
Waterville, ME
Waterville, ME
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine College#Bowdoin College#College Of Maine#The Maine Cdc#Mainegeneral#Thomas College#U S Fda#Umaine System#Bates College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Philadelphia, PAcbslocal.com

Philadelphia Health Care Workers, College Students And Staff Will Need To Get COVID-19 Vaccines By Oct. 15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has issued a new vaccination requirement for health care workers and those in higher education. Health officials announced on Friday all Philadelphia health care workers and all staff, students and faculty at colleges and universities will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, unless they have a medical or religious exception.
Charlotte, NCWFAE.org

7 Charlotte-Area Medical Practices To Require COVID Vaccine For Employees, Joining Growing List

Seven Charlotte-area medical practices announced Thursday morning they will require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The practices, including OrthoCarolina and Tryon Medical Partners, said in a statement they will require employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 31. The other health care providers that said they will mandate worker vaccinations are: Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center, Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates, Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology and Surgical Specialists of Charlotte.
Maine Statenewscentermaine.com

Maine colleges and universities that are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine

MAINE, USA — More and more colleges and universities in Maine are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus students and faculty this fall as the nation faces a fourth surge fueled by the delta variant. Some, like the University of Maine System and Thomas College, have updated their vaccination policy...
Norman, OKokcfox.com

OU professors demand vaccine and mask mandates, hazard pay

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma chapter of the American Association of University Professors sent a letter to the administration demanding mitigation steps following a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. In the letter, the professors demand mask and vaccine mandates, flexible work, hazard pay, and a "transparent pandemic...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Delta Variant Raises Questions as Campuses Start Semester

The start of the academic year is normally a time for convocations to welcome new students to college, and to welcome faculty back. This year is starting with more uncertainty even than last year. The arrival of the Delta variant has changed plans for some colleges, and prompted many to impose mask requirements or vaccine requirements. But because the Delta variant can be spread even to those who have been vaccinated, there are no guarantees of a COVID-19-free semester for anyone.
Conway, SCwpde.com

Coastal Carolina University votes to impose mask mandate on campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University board of trustees held an emergency meeting Tuesday night to review university operations and personnel matters related to the operations. CCU voted 13 to 1 to impose a mask mandate effective Wednesday, which is the first day of the fall semester. The decision...
Elon, NCELON University

New Student Programs sites offer valuable resources for Class of 2025

Members of the Class of 2025 along with students transferring to Elon this fall can turn to the New Student Programs website and Facebook page for access to a broad range of information they will need for their arrival on campus and the start of their academic careers at the university.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada health board may order COVID vaccination for college students

The state Board of Health will hold an emergency meeting Friday to consider a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for public college and university students. The board meets at 9 a.m. and members of the public can listen in by phone or via Zoom video conferencing. Originally, the board was scheduled to...
Washtenaw County, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

These are the mask plans for Washtenaw County schools

ANN ARBOR, MI - As the first day of school approaches for schools across Washtenaw County, plans for what classrooms will look like are starting to come into focus. A number of school districts have created mask policies for four different levels of COVID-19 transmission in Washtenaw County, based on metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Low” transmission is 0-10 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, while “moderate” transmission is 10-50 cases per 100,000. “Substantial” transmission equates to 50-100 cases per 100,000 residents, while “high” transmission means more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

Comments / 1

Community Policy