Luzerne County, PA

39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County Wednesday; 1,811 statewide

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county death count is at 832.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,871 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,915 cases and 487 deaths; Monroe County has 15,379 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Wednesday confirmed there were 1,811 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,241,843.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30–Aug. 5, stood at 5.4%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Aug. 10:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,805,722 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, Aug. 11.

• 5,783,954 people are fully vaccinated; with 18,839 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 847 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 204 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, there were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,925 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

There are 169,036 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,982,837 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,592 of total cases have been among health care workers.

