After hours of vitriol and misinformation, Virginia Beach School Board votes to make masks mandatory for students, staff

Virginia Wasserberg addresses the Virginia Beach School board during a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The board is expected to vote on a mask mandate which would allow masks to be optional during the 2021-21 academic year during the meeting. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Hours before the School Board took the vote to make it official, the decision to require masks in Virginia Beach schools had effectively been made — all over but the shouting.

And there was plenty of shouting.

Almost 70 people spoke at a public meeting Tuesday that was full of anger and stretched past 1 a.m. Wednesday before the decision came, 7-4, to require masks this fall. Speakers cursed the board and made offensive gestures at them. They said they were going to hell and accused them of child abuse. They taunted the all-woman board, calling them “mean girls” and handmaids doing others’ bidding. Paradoxically, they were also called slave masters.

The board also heard from an audience that heckled pro-mask speakers and board members throughout the night. Sometimes they jeered under their breath, other times they shouted out loud. They argued with security who asked them to be quiet so speakers could be heard.

A woman snorted with laughter as a teen said she was in favor of masks because she worried about people like her dad, who has one lung.

A man rolled his eyes at an 11-year-old who asked for unity in the face of the virus, suggesting she was just manifesting her mother’s fear: “Good job, mom,” he said with a snicker.

The crowd laughed at a board member while she talked about comforting children who have lost a parent to COVID-19.

Those who wore masks — which virtually every major health organization has recommended people do indoors in places with high case transmission rates like Virginia Beach — were criticized and questioned for doing so. The board members who donned them were accused of wearing a mask only as political theater, without acknowledgement that health guidance has changed since the board last met in July.

Board member Laura Hughes, who has introduced two unsuccessful resolutions to make masks optional, told those at a rally before the meeting that people needed to “keep fighting” even though she suspected she knew how the vote would go.

In the end, the board voted to pass the suggested reopening plan that requires universal masking as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and as required by state law. Hughes and board members Jennifer Franklin, Vicky Manning and Carolyn Weems voted against the plan because of their opposition to mask requirements.

The mask requirement is one part of the district’s plans to keep students and staff safe while following the advice of public health experts to make in-person learning a priority.

The coming school year will start with nearly every student back in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. As administrators prepare to welcome classes back in September, Gov. Ralph Northam threw administrators across the state a curveball last week when he said, contrary to earlier guidance from his health and education departments, that school districts must follow the CDC’s recommendations to the “maximum extent practicable” because of a state law passed in March.

Northam told districts that if they don’t want to follow the law, they should have a “frank discussion” with their lawyers. Kamala “Kami” Lannetti, the Virginia Beach district’s attorney, said the state’s conflicting guidance has been frustrating but the law itself isn’t “as difficult to understand as people are suggesting.”

Unlike the mask requirement, some of the CDC’s recommendations are not feasible, administrators said, particularly the advice to keep at least 3 feet of space between students. It will be possible in some classrooms but not all, Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman said.

Screening for asymptomatic infection is another recommendation that administrators determined was not feasible on a district-wide scale, he said. School officials are considering testing students in athletics and performing arts extracurricular activities, though, because they’re considered to be higher risk. Neighboring Chesapeake is also screening athletes.

The district will continue to ask parents to keep sick kids home and complete a daily self-screening. There are no capacity restrictions on buses, but there will be seating charts to help with contact tracing. There will be assigned seats in the cafeteria in elementary schools, but it’s not something administrators said was feasible in upper grades.

Some measures the district tried last year won’t be continued this year. They’re returning to regular cleaning practices. There’s been little research to suggest the plexiglass shields bought by Virginia Beach and other districts last year are effective, but schools can still use what’s already been purchased if they choose, Freeman said.

Administrators did not call for a vaccine mandate for staff, which Northam has done for state employees and which some other school districts have done. Still, the district’s plan for dealing with cases where staff have to quarantine is likely to serve as a strong incentive for them to get the vaccine. Staff exposed to someone who tests positive will be required to use their own sick leave to quarantine for 14 days if they are not fully vaccinated.

The plan describes how the school year will start but the district will use case counts and positivity rates to decide when to walk back various mitigation efforts, Freeman said. They will remove one layer at a time and evaluate for three weeks before lifting any additional layers. Last year, health measures for the entire eastern region were used to make decisions but this year the district will just use data from the City of Virginia Beach.

Currently, the city has what the CDC considers to be a “high” number of cases and a “substantial” rate of positive cases, the result of a surge attributed to the more transmissible Delta variant. That surge is expected to continue well into September, if not beyond, Acting Virginia Beach Health Director Parham Jaberi told the board.

That data was called into question around 12:30 a.m. when board member Laura Hughes discovered an error in the board’s presentation that misstated the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days. The crowd gasped and muttered comments that suggested the mistake was intentional as board members and staff scrambled to determine the correct number and whether, as some suggested, staff had misrepresented infection rates in the city to appear worse than they are.

But in reality, administrators had under-reported the rate of transmission, according to a Virginian-Pilot analysis of the Virginia Department of Health’s data the district used.

There were actually about 56% more new cases per 100,000 people than staff reported.

