Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallandale Beach, FL

Artist Studio Set to Open New Location at the Village at Gulfstream Park

By Lifestyle Staff
lmgfl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZero Empty Spaces (ZES) will continue its expansion as it celebrates opening a new location at the Village at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. ZES strives to provide affordable artist studios to enhance the area’s cultural community. The nonprofit company will commemorate the latest addition from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday with art displays, a live DJ, refreshments and light bites available for attendees.

lmgfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Doral, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
City
Lake Worth, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Hallandale Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Gulfstream Park#Dj#Zes#Zero Empty Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy