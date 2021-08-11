Artist Studio Set to Open New Location at the Village at Gulfstream Park
Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) will continue its expansion as it celebrates opening a new location at the Village at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. ZES strives to provide affordable artist studios to enhance the area’s cultural community. The nonprofit company will commemorate the latest addition from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday with art displays, a live DJ, refreshments and light bites available for attendees.lmgfl.com
