Is there a Rocket League ‘Duplicate login detected’ fix?
Is there a fix for the annoying Rocket League “duplicate login detected” error? This particular Rocket League error code can be deeply frustrating because it immediately stops players from connecting to the servers or an online match, basically stopping people from playing the game. Furthermore, why would there be a Rocket League duplicate login message in the first place? Here’s everything that can be done to fix this issue.www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0