Is there a Rocket League ‘Duplicate login detected’ fix?

A new Rocket League update -- update V2.01 -- is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and it has players divided. As the patch notes below detail, the update makes a variety of changes and improvements, in addition to adding new content. Of course, players don't have any problems with the latter, but many do have issues with some of the aforementioned changes. In fact, it seems a majority of players aren't a fan of the update, or at least that's what the replies to the tweet announcing the update is live suggest.