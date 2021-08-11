Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is there a Rocket League ‘Duplicate login detected’ fix?

gamerevolution.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a fix for the annoying Rocket League “duplicate login detected” error? This particular Rocket League error code can be deeply frustrating because it immediately stops players from connecting to the servers or an online match, basically stopping people from playing the game. Furthermore, why would there be a Rocket League duplicate login message in the first place? Here’s everything that can be done to fix this issue.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket League#Cars#A Rocket League#Psyonix#Xp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

Rocket League Season 4 adds 2v2 Tournaments

With its third season ending in a couple of days, Rocket League is in for a big Season 4 update. This means new competitive content, mainly 2v2 tournaments and Extra Mode events. Since the game became free-to-play, Rocket League focused on bettering the experience for casual players. However, it does...
Video GamesComicBook

Rocket League Season 4 Surprises Players With Huge New Feature

Rocket League Season 3 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch is coming to an end on August 11, which means Psyonix and Epic Games are starting to reveal everything players need to know about Season 4, which, among other things, will add more Competitive Tournaments each day, including Tournaments for both 2v2 and Extra Modes, two things players have been asking Psyonix to add for a while.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Rocket League launches first Creator's Garage in the Item Shop

Today sees the first Creator’s Garage launch into the Rocket League Item Shop, starting with Rocket League personality, Athena, offering up seven items for 2,000 Credits. Rocket League’s latest focus on the community introduces new Item Shop offerings, called Creator’s Garage. These garages will focus on a member of the community and some of their creations, putting them into the shop as a bundle offer. According to Psyonix’s announcement, the team has a list of creators to feature through 2022.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Rocket League Season 4 release time – countdown to Deadeye Canyon

The new Rocket League season is just around the corner, and, as usual, we’ve just been told what to expect in the next couple of days. The Rocket League Season 4 release date is August 11, and there’s going to be plenty of new additions for players to sink their teeth into this time around.
Soccergamewatcher.com

Rocket League Cross-Platform Support - What to Know About Crossplay

Since 2015, Rocket League has been the go-to game for vehicular soccer enthusiasts. Now available on all major platforms and focusing heavily on teamwork and competition, new players are wondering whether or not cross-platform support allows them to team up or face off peers playing on other platforms. Rocket League...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Rocket League Introduces the New Auriga Series

Season 3 of Rocket League is almost over, but that doesn’t mean that nothing new is coming. A new Item Series has been released and this is the Auriga Series, which appears as Blueprints. Leading the Auriga Series is none other than the Dingo. The best way to describe this...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Rocket League System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 2900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GS. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz / AMD APU A6-3600 Quad-Core. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5850 1024MB or NVIDIA...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Rocket League adds leaving penalties to the casual playlist, frustrating some players

Rocket League's latest update added penalties for leaving casual matches early, and the change isn't sitting well with some players. The patch notes for update 2.01 outline the goals for this change, namely improving "the average match quality in casual playlists." You won't be penalized for leaving one game (each day), but you'll receive escalating timeouts for dipping out multiple times. After leaving your second match in a day, for instance, you'll be banned from matchmaking for five minutes. This scales up to a two-hour ban after leaving seven matches or more in one day. Your ban level will be reduced by one every 12 hours.
Video GamesComicBook

Rocket League Players Divided Over New Update

A new Rocket League update -- update V2.01 -- is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and it has players divided. As the patch notes below detail, the update makes a variety of changes and improvements, in addition to adding new content. Of course, players don't have any problems with the latter, but many do have issues with some of the aforementioned changes. In fact, it seems a majority of players aren't a fan of the update, or at least that's what the replies to the tweet announcing the update is live suggest.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rocket League Update 2.01 Patch Notes

Update 2.01 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Psyonix has now released a brand new update for Rocket League today on August 10th. The update should now be rolling out for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Saddle up, Rocket League Season 4 and the new Rocket Pass are here

With just a 30-minute break between the end of Rocket League Season 3 and the beginning of Season 4, there’s no time for car soccer players to take their foot off the gas. As we recently discovered, the new season is taking Rocket League to the dirt and canyons of the desert. It also adds the long-awaited 2v2 Tournaments and updates the Tournament schedule.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Rocket League Sideswipe first impressions - "A pocket rocket?"

We are a bit late, but today we will be taking a deep dive into Rocket League Sideswipe. Psyonix will be launching the game at the end of this year, and since I got to play the alpha test version of the game, which released a few months ago, here are my Rocket League Sideswipe first impressions.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Inamorata Rocket League: Everything You Need to Know

The Inamorata Goal Explosion released last Tuesday, Aug. 3, as a part of Rocket League's newest item series: the Auriga Series. Here's everything players need to know about the bubbly new explosion. Similar to other items in the Auriga Series, players can unlock the Dingo via two methods: the item...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get the Outlaw Car in Rocket League

Rocket League Season 4 brought a bunch of new content to the game, including a new car: Outlaw. Players everywhere are wondering how to get their hands on this new vehicle and take it for a test drive. Here's how to unlock Outlaw in Rocket League Season 4:. How to...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Back 4 Blood: Best decks and cards for campaign and versus deck builds

The Back 4 Blood best decks and cards will give you the best builds in the game, allowing you to successfully take down the zombie hordes with as little fuss as possible in both the campaign and versus mode. While players may initially find these decks confusing, they actually allow for a lot of variety between playstyles, with carefully selected deck builds providing savvy players with an edge in battle. As such, here’s our guide on the best decks to take into Back 4 Blood’s campaign and versus mode.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Dead By Daylight ranks not showing fix

Is there a problem with Dead By Daylight ranks not showing? Any players logging into the game now may notice a problem in the form of a Dead By Daylight ranking error, which basically means that whenever the player goes to play a match online no ranks will appear. Is there a fix for the Dead By Daylight player ranks not appearing error, or is this actually a new feature the developer is testing for the game?

Comments / 0

Community Policy