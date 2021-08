There is a request to set up high CPU and Server Down alert for Virtual Machines. My manager suggests to send alert when CPU utilization > 90% and Server is down. I find that we can customize the alert so that we will get alert notification every five minutes for both situation (High CPU and Serve Down). Just wonder whether it will be annoying to receive so many alerts as a number of VM CPU Utilization is pretty high in a specific time during the day but drops then.