Virtual learning available for Manor ISD students 12 & younger, applications open today
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Students who are 12 and younger are eligible to enroll in the newly-announced virtual learning option at the Manor Independent School District. Applications for the Virtual Learning Academy will go live at 12 p.m. Wednesday on the Manor ISD website. The district stated families can apply until “capacity is reached.” However, it’s unclear how many spots are available.www.kxan.com
