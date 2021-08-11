Chick Corea Akoustic Band ‘Live’ Set To Be Released
Before he passed away from a rare form of cancer in February of 2021, Chick Corea had prepared his final release, the straightforwardly titled Chick Corea Akoustic Band LIVE. The 2-CD set was recorded January 13, 2018 at SPC Music Hall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Due out September 24, 2021 via Concord Jazz, the release serves as a celebratory reminder of Corea’s singular genius, with more than two hours of inspired playing and spirited camaraderie.www.udiscovermusic.com
