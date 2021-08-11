Ivy Tech names new Fort Wayne and Warsaw chancellor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ivy Tech Community College has named Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson as the next chancellor for the Fort Wayne service area. Dr. Barnett-Johnson will take the post effective Aug. 16. She replaces the retiring Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier after 11 years at the helm. Dr. Barnett-Johnson currently serves as the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the Fort Wayne campus. She has more than 27 years of higher education experience.