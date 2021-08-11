Cancel
YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad accused of racism in Overwatch clip

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clip has resurfaced on Twitter that shows popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad going on a racist tirade against indigenous Australians while playing Overwatch. Zylbrad is one of the biggest Apex Legends content creators on YouTube having amassed over 2.5 million subscribers, putting out a new video nearly every single day. He’s also garnered a huge following on Twitch, with 125k followers on the streaming platform.

