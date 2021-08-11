YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad accused of racism in Overwatch clip

Twitch streamer Victoria who goes by the name girl__fighter on the Internet gets her stream interrupted by a sudden home intrusion. Victoria’s live Twitch broadcast was interrupted by an angry neighbor. Annoyed by the noise her streaming produces, the neighbor broke through Victoria’s window and entered the house. “I will hurt you,” says the man audibly in Russian. Thankfully, Victoria wasn’t alone when this incident happened. A friend of hers was with her when the man broke into her house. It’s also fortunate that her friend had mace with her when this happened, and they were able to defend themselves from the intruder. The man stumbles after being sprayed mace on her face, landing on Victoria’s computer. The crash ended the stream, and fans were left to wonder how Victoria was.