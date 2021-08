Rick and Morty revealed a major fan favorite character is making their return in Season 5 with the opening scene for the next episode of the series! The fifth season has reached its final string of episodes, and while there have been small connective tissues in between each new adventure between Rick and the rest of the Smith Family (including its wildest new addition as well), there has yet to be any major connection between this season and some of the overarching stories that have come in the prior four seasons. That just might be changing with Episode 8.