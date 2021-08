The Fortnite Superman Quests are finally available, after lurking in the battle pass menu since the start of the season. This involves taking on quests for new NPCs that have appeared around the island, so you can then become a mild-mannered reporter and tick off the final tasks to unleash the Man of Steel. There are plenty of heroic rewards to unlock in Fortnite with these challenges, but they're tough if you don't know what you should be doing. That's why we're here to help you get up, up, and away, with all the information you need on the Fortnite Superman Quests.