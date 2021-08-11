The multi-talented Lady Leshurr: “I want to shift the culture or make history”
Proving she’s a true Queen, Birmingham’s quick-witted superstar Lady Leshurr has come a long way from she began release her blistering ‘Queen’s Speech’ rap videos on YouTube in 2016. Now the once-rising grime star is a household name, popping up as a guest, contestant or even a team captain on some of your favourite TV shows. She has also become quite the DJ on BBC 1Xtra, showing off her encyclopaedic knowledge of the world she loves – hip-hop.www.nme.com
