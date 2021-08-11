Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

5 Best Python Projects With Codes That You Can Complete Within An Hour!

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstructing five cool Python projects with complete codes that developers can build within an hour to add to your resume!. Python is a phenomenal programming language for any developer to learn and understand due to its simplicity, ease of use, and versatility. Apart from the continuous developments, improvements, and progression made with each upcoming version, Python has the most supportive and mature community with a ton of productive and helpful resources to assist you in every way possible.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Deep Learning#Reinforcement Learning#Data Science#Python Project#Tkinter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Computerstechgig.com

5 Best practices for Python developers to polish their skills

Python has come out as one of the most popular programming languages that are thriving in the market and have a huge community of developers. However, there is a myth that Python. developers. need to have years of experience. What they forget is that they have to start somewhere. Well,...
Computerswku.edu

View from the Hill: Python Coding Camp

WKU added a new type of summer camp to its lineup this year, one that teaches a popular computer programming language. WKU’s Amy Bingham takes us to Python Coding Camp in this week’s View from the Hill. Design, code, test, visualize, analyze. These students did it all over the course...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Why You Should Use Async In Python.

And improve your I/O code performance. Since Python 3.5, it is possible to use asynchronism in your scripts. This evolution allowed the use of new keywords async and await along with the new module asyncio. Async and Await were firstly introduced in C#, in order to structure non-blocking code in...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Python tool for Data Processing, Analysis, and ML Automation in a few lines of code

A data science model development pipeline involves various components including data collection, data processing, Exploratory data analysis, modeling, and deployment. Before training a machine learning or deep learning model, it’s essential to clean or process the dataset and fit it for training. Processes like handling missing records, removing redundant features, and feature analysis are part of the data processing component.
Softwarefaun.pub

8 Best DevOps Scripting Languages You Can Trust For Your Business Project

Businesses mostly get confused when it comes to making a choice between scripting languages for DevOps. This happens because each day, a new scripting language gets released and is increasing in the overall count, which literally makes it hard for a person to choose the best DevOps scripting languages for the business vertical.
Coding & ProgrammingVisualStudio Magazine

VS Code Python Tool Revamps Jupyter Notebooks Experience

The August 2021 release of the Python Extension for Visual Studio Code completes a revamp of the Jupyter Notebooks experience that was started more than a year ago. That experience is said to be faster and more feature-rich thanks to leveraging the Native Notebooks API in order to improve data science coding.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

11 Python One-Liners That You Must Know

Python is one of the most popular programming languages among developers. The reason behind it is its easy syntax. Python never fails to surprise us by solving complex problems in a single line of code. There are many complex programming related problems that we can solve using Python in a single line of code.
Coding & ProgrammingLumia UK

Python in Visual Studio Code – August 2021 Release

We are pleased to announce that the August 2021 release of the Python Extension for Visual Studio Code is now available. You can download the Python extension from the Marketplace, or install it directly from the extension gallery in Visual Studio Code. If you already have the Python extension installed, you can also get the latest update by restarting Visual Studio Code. You can learn more about Python support in Visual Studio Code in the documentation.
JobsCodecademy

What jobs can you get with coding skills?

In today's business environment, coding makes the world go round. Anytime a business needs to use software or databases to address a challenge, they depend on the work of programmers. The range of jobs you can get with coding skills is vast. A trained programmer often has their pick of...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Regular Expression Functions that You Must Know in Python

Regular Expressions(regex) are very useful in extracting patterns and information from a given piece of text. Regex is used for pattern matching in the text, but on the other hand, it is ignored by most programmers as they find it challenging to learn and understand. Regular expressions can be used...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Patsy: Build Powerful Features with Arbitrary Python Code

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could quickly create features using arbitrary Python code? That is when Patsy comes in handy. Patsy is a Python library that allows data transformation using arbitrary Python code. With Patsy, you could use human-readable syntax such as life_expectancy ~ income_group + year + region...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Find the Best-Matching Distribution for Your Data Effortlessly

How to find the best-matching statistical distributions for your data points — in an automated and easy way. And, then how to extend the utility further. You have some data points. Numeric, preferably. And you want to find out which statistical distribution they might have come from. Classic statistical inference...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

You Should Never Repeat Computing In Python

If you do programming a lot, you must know that one programming principle is “Do Not Repeat Yourself”. That is at the coding level. We should not repeat if we can generalise. However, the topic I’m going to discuss is “Do Not Repeat Computing”. That is, if we have already...
Softwaretheregister.com

Microsoft revamps Visual Studio JavaScript projects in forthcoming version

Microsoft has reworked its JavaScript/TypeScript projects in the forthcoming Visual Studio 2022 to bring them more up to date with modern development. According to the latest StackOverflow survey, Microsoft provides the two most popular Integrated Development Environments (IDEs): Visual Studio Code and in second place (but a long way behind), Visual Studio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy