LSU Tigers among top five for 2022 RB Trevor Etienne
The hunt is on for 2022 running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings, Louisiana. The four-star runner is ranked as the No. 6 back of his class by Rivals.
The talented back shows great contact balance when bouncing off would-be tacklers. In the open space, Etienne can be a handful to deal with one-on-one with his shiftiness. He can be a home run hitter for the offense once he gets beyond the first level of the defense.
He has been an explosive talent for Jennings. Over the last two seasons, Etienne has accumulated 3,607 yards with 53 touchdowns on the ground. In 2020 he added 257 receiving yards. He is proving to be a dynamic all-purpose back. Proving that he has talent on his own and is not just known as Travis Etienne’s little brother.
The Tigers currently have one other running back committed to the class with TreVonte’ Citizen of Lake Charles.
Trevor Etienne’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
247 3 – 21 39
Rivals 4 75 2 6
ESPN 4 155 9 14
247 Composite 4 165 12 14
Vitals
Hometown Jennings, Louisiana
Projected Position Running Back
Height 5-10
Weight 200
Class 2022
Recruitment
- Offered on May 1, 2019
- Unofficial visit on Jun. 22, 2021
Offers (Top 5)
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Florida
- Georgia
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions submitted
Film
List
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Comments / 0