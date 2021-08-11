LSU Tigers among top five for 2022 RB Trevor Etienne

The hunt is on for 2022 running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings, Louisiana. The four-star runner is ranked as the No. 6 back of his class by Rivals.

The talented back shows great contact balance when bouncing off would-be tacklers. In the open space, Etienne can be a handful to deal with one-on-one with his shiftiness. He can be a home run hitter for the offense once he gets beyond the first level of the defense.

He has been an explosive talent for Jennings. Over the last two seasons, Etienne has accumulated 3,607 yards with 53 touchdowns on the ground. In 2020 he added 257 receiving yards. He is proving to be a dynamic all-purpose back. Proving that he has talent on his own and is not just known as Travis Etienne’s little brother.

The Tigers currently have one other running back committed to the class with TreVonte’ Citizen of Lake Charles.

Trevor Etienne’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 21 39

Rivals 4 75 2 6

ESPN 4 155 9 14

247 Composite 4 165 12 14

Vitals

Hometown Jennings, Louisiana

Projected Position Running Back

Height 5-10

Weight 200

Class 2022

Recruitment

Offered on May 1, 2019

Unofficial visit on Jun. 22, 2021

Offers (Top 5)

LSU

Alabama

Clemson

Florida

Georgia

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions submitted

