Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

LSU Tigers among top five for 2022 RB Trevor Etienne

By Patrick Conn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl8Zk_0bOU8ZmE00

The hunt is on for 2022 running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings, Louisiana. The four-star runner is ranked as the No. 6 back of his class by Rivals.

The talented back shows great contact balance when bouncing off would-be tacklers. In the open space, Etienne can be a handful to deal with one-on-one with his shiftiness. He can be a home run hitter for the offense once he gets beyond the first level of the defense.

He has been an explosive talent for Jennings. Over the last two seasons, Etienne has accumulated 3,607 yards with 53 touchdowns on the ground. In 2020 he added 257 receiving yards. He is proving to be a dynamic all-purpose back. Proving that he has talent on his own and is not just known as Travis Etienne’s little brother.

The Tigers currently have one other running back committed to the class with TreVonte’ Citizen of Lake Charles.

Trevor Etienne’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 21 39

Rivals 4 75 2 6

ESPN 4 155 9 14

247 Composite 4 165 12 14

Vitals

Hometown Jennings, Louisiana

Projected Position Running Back

Height 5-10

Weight 200

Class 2022

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 1, 2019
  • Unofficial visit on Jun. 22, 2021

Offers (Top 5)

  • LSU
  • Alabama
  • Clemson
  • Florida
  • Georgia

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions submitted

Film

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#Recruiting#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Trevonte#Espn#Louisiana State News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne is Trevor Lawrence's safety blanket

Being a rookie in the NFL is hard. Lucky for Travis Etienne, he has a familiar face experiencing it all with him. The Clemson product is going through his first training camp, and NFL season, alongside his old backfield mate, 2021 first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars made waves on...
NFLNew York Post

Urban Meyer sees big weakness holding Tim Tebow back with Jaguars

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer laid out Tim Tebow’s strengths and weaknesses, and what the former Jets quarterback and Mets minor league outfielder needs to do to make Jacksonville’s roster as a tight end. “He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Message To Justin Fields

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton made headlines with a comment about the team’s quarterback battle. Dalton made it clear he wants rookie quarterback Justin Fields to succeed. However, the veteran quarterback also made it abundantly clear that right now is his time – not Justin Fields’. “Do...
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Former Clemson QB released by Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday that the team has released former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. Bryant played four seasons at Clemson throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 665 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns in 14 games. The South Carolina native transferred to Missouri...
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Mack Brown pays a compliment to Alabama and Clemson

UNC head coach Mack Brown joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday and had some nice words about the Crimson Tide and the nearby Tigers. “Alabama & Clemson have bought houses in the College Football Playoff neighborhood, so far we’ve just been renting,” Brown said. “But we’re trying to stick around.”
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Austin Deculus, Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

Leinweber: Experienced right tackle with great size and length. Offenses can run behind Deculus when he is asked to down block, possessing very good leg drive after landing his strike. He is able to move in a straight line and connect with the occasional linebacker. At times, he uproots opponents on the edge. Deculus deals out body blows with powerful hands. His punch is patient and quick for a long-armed tackle. He has good eyes to pick up blitzing cornerbacks. Subscribe for full article.
NFLchatsports.com

LSU football commit makes bold claim about Tigers true freshman

Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports. LSU football’s had a ridiculous amount of wide receiver talent come through Baton Rouge in recent years. From Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry to Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, it’s been a who’s who of future NFL wide receiver stars for the Tigers over the last decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy