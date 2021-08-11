Cancel
Houston, TX

Cameron Burrell, Carl Lewis' godson who was a track champion at Houston, dies at 26

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer University of Houston sprinter Cameron Burrell, who is one of the most decorated track stars in school history, died on Monday. Burrell, the son of Houston track coach Leroy Burrell and the godson of U.S. track and field legend Carl Lewis, was 26. The cause of death has not been made public yet.

