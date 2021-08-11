Cancel
Amazon’s best deals for today, August 11th

By Kelsey Chapman
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
(Grady Hendrix)

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires: A Novel Kindle Edition

If you haven’t read one of Grady Hendrix’s books yet, you’re truly missing out. Witty, sardonic, cutting, and often hilarious, Hendrix is a master at weaving a spooky tale and that talent is at its peak with The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slayer Vampires.

It’s described as Steel Magnolias meets Dracula set in the ‘90s, so if you’ve ever had a passing interest in the undead and particularly their role in southern gothic culture, this is a must-have. Also, it’s only $4 when you buy the Kindle version and read it on the free app. What better way to cut down on your doomscrolling time than to switch over to something smart and fun?

Neewer 2 Packs Dimmable Bi-Color 480 LED Video Light and Stand Lighting Kit Includes: 3200-5600K CRI 96+ LED Panel with U Bracket, 75 inches Light Stand for YouTube Studio Photography, Video Shooting

Anyone interested in photography or videography needs great lighting, and this Neewer kit comes with two dimmable bi-color lights that are ideal for setting the scene no matter what shot you’re itching to grab.

Save a third off the original price when you buy today and make sure you do, because this deal ends at midnight.

DB MOON Women Summer Casual Short Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Dress with Pockets

If you want something easy and breezy that’s easy to layer but also perfectly on trend, try this casual dress from DB Moon. Colors and sizes affect the pricing, but you’ll save on average 40 to 50% when you buy now and you can easily transition this dress into something cute for fall.

Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life: A Cookbook Kindle Edition

Looking to cut calories but still create delicious, healthy, and satisfying food? Download this fantastic cookbook from Gina Homolka for just $3.99 today to see what’s for dinner tonight.

You’ll get more than 120 healthy, diverse recipes that Bon Appetit called one of the best collections of the year when it dropped in 2020. Many of those meals are easy to plan ahead or freeze in advance, and in addition to the health aspect, they’ll save you money as well.

