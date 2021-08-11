East Village Irish Pub Sells Over $1 Million in Soda Bread After Humans of New York Feature

From hot new openings to neighborhood institutions. As one of the most popular neighborhoods in New York City, the East Village is known for its eclectic mix of lively nightlife spots, bohemian energy, dive bars—and most notably—an impressive restaurant scene featuring a diverse array of cuisines and cultures. From the Little Tokyo corridor, to the neighborhood’s storied history as a refuge for Eastern European immigrants, landmark buildings and businesses reflective of the area’s past are still visible today. In addition to its history, the area has been featured in countless films and TV shows from Rent to Russian Doll as the pulsating heart of NYC's youth culture. (And we won’t argue with that.) It’s also a breeding ground for culinary trendsetters—restaurant empires from Momofuku to Empellón got their start here. Whether you’re a college freshman on a budget or have your heart set on a stellar dining experience, the East Village offers something for everyone.