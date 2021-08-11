Cancel
East Village Irish Pub Sells Over $1 Million in Soda Bread After Humans of New York Feature

By Luke Fortney
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers show up for Mary O’s in the East Village. East Village pub Mary O’s has sold more than $1 million in Irish soda bread after owner Mary O’Halloran appeared in an Instagram post on Humans of New York. In the post, O’Halloran described her fight to keep the bar afloat this past year while caring for her six children, who were homeschooled from the bar and occasionally helped in the kitchen.

