“Y: The Last Man” Extended TV Spot

"An apocalyptic event has wiped out all men on Earth… except for one. And his monkey." FX on Hulu has finally unveiled an official trailer for the Y: The Last Man series, which will begin showing in September with 10 episodes to start. We're featuring this trailer despite our usual no-TV rules because we have covered updates on a Y: The Last Man for more than a decade. (Seriously!) We have spent many years writing about various versions in the works, starting all the way back in 2007. They finally made it! Ben Schnetzer stars as the only man left in the world, Yorick Brown, and he's joined by a big ensemble cast including Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Quincy Kirkwood, Jess Salgueiro, Samantha Brown, Laura de Carteret, and Sydney Meyer. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, "Y" is the last surviving male human on the planet. Based on the comic series "Y: The Last Man." Considering this is about a world of only women, it's nice to see the entire team, including all the writers & directors, are women. Looks good so far.