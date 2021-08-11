Cancel
Wisconsin State

WATCH: Wisconsin coaches mic'd up for the start of training camp

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Wisconsin football program is now six practices into training camp as they prepare for the 2021 season.

The season is lining up to be a successful one for Paul Chryst’s team, thanks in large part to a combination of talent and experience at nearly every position.

But with most of last year’s starters back on the field for another season, there were some notable changes to the coaching staff.

The program hired Hank Poteat as cornerbacks coach, promoted Ross Kolodziej to defensive line coach and hired former Dallas Cowboy running backs coach Gary Brown to the same position.

Brown and Wisconsin’s two men at the top of the staff were mic’d up during a recent training camp practice:

RB coach Gary Brown

