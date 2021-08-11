Cancel
Hochul steps into spotlight to replace Cuomo as governor of New York

Kathy Hochul is set to take over as governor of New York State after Andrew Cuomo stepped down (Seth Wenig/AP)

Kathy Hochul a New York Democrat unfamiliar to many people in the state even after six years as its lieutenant governor, was set to begin reintroducing herself to the public on Wednesday as she prepared to take the reins of power after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office.

Hochul, 62, in two weeks will become the state’s first female governor, following a remarkable transition period in which Cuomo has said he will stay on and work to ease her into a job that he dominated over his three terms in office.

She stayed out of public sight on Tuesday but said in a statement that she was “prepared to lead.” Hochul planned to hold her first news conference on Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol.

Cuomo, 63, announced on Tuesday that he would step down rather than face a likely impeachment trial over allegations that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, including one who accused him of groping her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqbwO_0bOU702F00
FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul looks toward New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Cuomo announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, that he would resign from office amid allegations that he sexually harassed several women. Cuomo denies touching anyone inappropriately. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

Cuomo has continued to deny that he touched anyone inappropriately, and said his instinct was to fight back against claims he felt were unfair or fabricated. But he said that with the state still in a pandemic crisis, it was best for him to step aside so the state’s leaders could “get back to governing”.

That job will fall to Hochul, who served briefly in Congress representing a Buffalo-area district, but purposely kept a modest profile as lieutenant governor in a state where Cuomo commanded — and demanded — the spotlight.

A seasoned veteran of retail politics, Hochul shares some of Cuomo’s centrist politics, but is a stylistic contrast with a governor famous for his love of steamrolling opponents and holding grudges. She’s well-liked by colleagues, who say voters should not confuse her quiet approach under Cuomo with a lack of confidence or competence.

Kathy Hochul will be an extraordinary governor

“Kathy Hochul will be an extraordinary governor,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, another upstate political veteran, told reporters at the US Capitol on Tuesday. “She understands the complexities and needs of our state, having been both a congresswoman and having been lieutenant governor for the last several years.”

It remains to be seen how involved Cuomo will be in state government over the next two weeks, or how he will manage handing over authority — something he rarely ceded during his time in office.

His circle of advisers has shrunk, but his closest aide and policymaking partner, Melissa DeRosa, who was a familiar face at Cuomo’s side during his televised briefings on New York’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, made a surprise return after having announced her resignation from the administration on Sunday. The governor’s office said she will remain in her job as secretary to the governor until Cuomo departs.

Leaders in the state legislature have yet to say whether they plan on dropping an impeachment investigation that has been ongoing since March, and which had been expected to conclude in the coming weeks.

In addition to examining his conduct with women, lawyers hired by the state Assembly had been investigating whether the administration manipulated data on Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and whether Cuomo improperly got help from his staff writing a book about the pandemic.

Republicans have urged the Democratic-controlled legislature to go ahead with impeachment, possibly to prevent Cuomo from running for office again.

Comments / 0

