Carnifex, Enterprise Earth & Ov Sulfur Tour Announced

Last year, Carnifex lost $250K due to tour cancelations caused by the pandemic. Now they have a new album, Graveside Confessions, coming out in less than a month, and a whole lotta live dates set up in support of that release. With COVID infections spiking again and tours consequently being canceled or postponed just as Vincetradamus predicted, one might worry that the band is about to suffer even greater losses. If I was the band, I’d be sacrificing as many goats as I could get my hands on right now that people wise up and start taking the pandemic seriously again.