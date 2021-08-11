Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Carnifex, Enterprise Earth & Ov Sulfur Tour Announced

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Carnifex lost $250K due to tour cancelations caused by the pandemic. Now they have a new album, Graveside Confessions, coming out in less than a month, and a whole lotta live dates set up in support of that release. With COVID infections spiking again and tours consequently being canceled or postponed just as Vincetradamus predicted, one might worry that the band is about to suffer even greater losses. If I was the band, I’d be sacrificing as many goats as I could get my hands on right now that people wise up and start taking the pandemic seriously again.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Dahlia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Earth#St Andrews#Concord Music#Covid#Moar#Graveside Confessions#Undeath 3 Sep Chicago#Il Concord Music Hall#4 Sep Minneapolis#5 Sep Milwaukee#Ks Granada Theater#Wa El Corazon#Uc Theater#Ca House Of Blues#Nv House Of Blues#Az Nile Theater#Ga Center Stage#Md Baltimore Soundstage#Oh King Of Clubs#Pa Roxian Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
metalinjection

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Announces Winter 2022 Tour

Fit For An Autopsy will hit the road with Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm, and Great American Ghost in January 2022. The tour kicks off on January 5 and runs until February 12. "We're beyond excited to announce our U.S. headliner and our return to playing shows in...
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Josh Baldwin Announces ‘Nights Of Worship’ Fall Tour

This week, Bethel Music’s Josh Baldwin announced plans for a fall tour. His ‘Nights Of Worship’ lineup will feature special guests David Leonard and Gable Price & Friends. A pre-sale for tickets launches on August 11. See the full itinerary below. For more information, click here. ‘Nights Of Worship’ Fall...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Kaytranada Announces 2021 North American Tour

Kaytranada is going out on a North American tour. The Canadian artist will play shows in September, October, November, and December, stopping off in Seattle, San Diego, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Boston, and more cities in the United States and Canada. Find Kaytranada’s full schedule below. Kaytranada released his...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Yola Announces ‘Stand 4 Myself’ Headlining Tour

Yola has announced her upcoming early spring 2022 headline tour dates that will see her perform shows at venues across the US, including two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Chicago’s landmark Thalia Hall, Atlanta’s state-of-the-art The Eastern, Birmingham’s Saturn and more. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 13 at 10am (local) and with an exclusive Spotify Fans First presale on Aug 11.
Rock MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Poppy Announces Massive North American + European Tour

Poppy has announced a massive tour spanning North America and Europe. The North American dates will begin this fall, running for two months before heading to Europe in early 2022. The rise of Poppy has been a spectacular one, transforming the famed YouTuber from a meme to a legit metal...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tee Grizzley Announces "Built For Whatever" Tour

Tee Grizzley came through with his latest project, Built For Whatevera few months ago and now, he's gearing up for the world to open back up. The rapper is officially hitting the road this fall on the supporting tour for his latest project. Tee Grizzley will be joined by Jackboy on a slew of dates across America.
Musicnextmosh.com

RA announce new U.S. tour dates for 2021

LA-based alternative metallers RA have beefed up their upcoming ‘The Intercorrupted Tour,’ adding new U.S. shows for this November. See all tour dates below. The trek is in support of the band’s newest album, ‘Intercorrupted,’ which features guest performances from Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust and Dustin Bates of Starset. A...
Pittsburgh, PAMetalSucks

Dying Fetus Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

Brutal Death Metal overlords Dying Fetus announce US Fall headline tour dates beginning October 26 and ending November 20. Direct support will be provided by Terror, Band of Sacrifice, and Vitriol. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13 at 10am EST. Additionally, Dying Fetus will be performing select appearances before...
nextmosh.com

Megadeth announce bassist for ‘Metal Tour of the Year’

Following the departure of David Ellefson, Megadeth have now named James LoMenzo as the new touring bassist for the band’s upcoming ‘Metal Tour of the Year‘ North American run with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed. You might recall, LoMenzo previously performed in Megadeth from 2006-2010, and has also contributed...
Grand Rapids, MItheprp.com

Shiner & Spotlights Announce ‘Midwest Mayhem Tour’

Shiner and Spotlights have lined up a December tour together, which will find them out across the Midwest from December 07th to December 12th. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 13th. 12/07 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme. 12/08 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle. 12/09 St. Louis, MO...
nextmosh.com

Heavy Temple announce August U.S. tour dates

Philly-based psychedelic doom metal band Heavy Temple have announced their first 2021 U.S. tour in support of their debut album ‘Lupi Amoris‘ — see all confirmed shows below. Heavy Temple frontwoman, High Priestess Nighthawk comments, “We were fortunate enough to be able to put out an album during a time...
MusicMetalSucks

Volumes Release New Song + Video, Announce Tour Dates

Volumes have released a new song and video, “Get Enough.”. It’s considerably less heavy than recent Volume songs like “Weighted” and “Pixelate” — the entire chorus is cleanly sung — but it’s still pretty goddamn heavy. Basically, if like f you like metalcore/djent/NWOAHM/whatever you wanna call it, you will like this song. If you don’t, you won’t. That’s as simple as I can make it for ya.
Tempe, AZJamBase

Goose Announces Winter 2022 West Coast Tour

Goose will trek to the West Coast for an eight-date tour in January and February 2022. The quintet’s first headlining run on the Pacific Coast features a number of shows at venues the band hasn’t played before. The tour begins at the Marquee Theater in Tempe, Arizona on January 26....
MusicMetalSucks

Black Veil Brides Conclude Blackbird Video Series with “Torch”

Black Veil Brides have released a new single and music video, “Torch.”. The video, directed by vocalist Andy Biersack, is the final installment in the band’s Blackbird video series, which began with “Fields of Bone” and “Crimson Skies.”. Watch the clip below. “Torch” will appear on Black Veil Brides’ new...
Nashville, TNMetalSucks

Alesana Cancel Shows Rather Than Make Fans Show Proof of Vaccination

North Carolina scenecore band Alesana have scrapped at least two dates — one in St. Louis, MO and one in Nashville, TN — on their currently-in-progress tour celebrating the tenth anniversary of their album The Emptiness. Publicly, the band has been quiet as to the reasons for the cancellations, sharing...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox Announce North American Tour

Underoath have announced a North American headline tour in support of their upcoming album, Voyeurist, scheduled for February and March of 2022. OG metalcore stalwarts Every Time I Die and everyone’s favorite new band Spiritbox will support. Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain states:. “There was a time during the pandemic where...
Musicmxdwn.com

The Black Angels Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Austin psychedelic rock band, The Black Angels, announced their upcoming tour dates. The tour is set to take place in two runs, one starting on October 28th in Austin, Texas, and the second part starting on January 19th, in Birmingham, Alabama. Generally the first leg of the tour seems to be heavily focused on the west coast, while the second leg will feature more east coast cities and a few dates in Canada.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Video: Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Rehearses With Soulfly

Fear Factory guitarist Dino “Big DC” Cazares* has shared video of himself rehearsing “Eye for an Eye” with Max and Zyon Cavalera for Soulfly’s upcoming tour. So if you either forgot that Cazares is gonna be playing guitar on Soulfly’s upcoming tour, you had any doubt whether or not the band would play one of their most famous tracks on that tour, or you just really love people rehearsing, this is the video for you.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Fear Factory Announce Instrumental Edition of Aggression Continuum

Fear Factory will release an instrumental version of their new album, Aggression Continuum, on September 17, the band has announced. Although releasing instrumental iterations of full albums isn’t unheard of — Hate Eternal just did it last year — the fact that Fear Factory had a nasty split with vocalist Burton Seashore prior to Continuum‘s release makes this announcement feel more than a little pointed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy